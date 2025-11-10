Morning Wrap (10.11.2025)

- After a weak start to Friday’s session, when the technology sector saw significant declines and the Nasdaq briefly dropped around 2%, U.S. equity markets managed to recover. In the end, the S&P 500 closed slightly higher, while the Nasdaq 100 almost fully recouped its earlier losses.
- Asia-Pacific markets started the week on a distinctly positive note, driven by expectations of a soon-to-end U.S. government shutdown. The U.S. Senate passed the first bill necessary to reopen the administration by a 60-40 vote, and media reports indicated that there are now enough votes to break the stalemate.
- Hopes for a compromise in Washington boosted global investor sentiment, weakened the dollar, and supported Asian currencies. Regional stock indices posted solid gains: Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.51%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.66%, while the Shanghai Composite remained flat.
- Gold continued its upward trend, surpassing the $4,050 per ounce level.
- In forex markets, currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars benefited from optimism over the thaw in China-U.S. relations, while the euro and Swiss franc traded in narrow ranges, reflecting stable sentiment. The Japanese yen weakened, with USD/JPY rising toward 154.00 in response to Prime Minister Takaichi’s announcement of a more expansionary fiscal policy in Japan.
- The Bank of Japan is approaching a rate hike, signaling growing confidence in wage growth.
- In Australia, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser noted that maintaining a restrictive policy will be necessary to curb inflation, though future rate cuts remain possible.
- China’s central bank (PBOC) set the USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0856, lower than expectations of 7.1175, strengthening the yuan.
- October 2025 data from China showed consumer prices (CPI) rising 0.2% year-on-year, slightly above the 0% forecast, while producer prices (PPI) fell 2.1% year-on-year, slightly less than the expected -2.2%, indicating a mild easing of deflationary pressures.
- Beijing announced a series of measures to ease trade tensions, suspending special port fees for U.S.-linked ships for one year and temporarily lifting the export ban on critical metals, including gallium and germanium.
- Gold in China rose as ETFs and the central bank increased reserves, despite weaker demand.
- Stock market gains were accompanied by strengthening Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which improved after a period of volatility, reflecting growing investor hopes for stabilization in the U.S. political and economic situation.
- Warren Buffett announced that he will release a farewell letter as he prepares to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Oil falls on monthly OPEC report⛽📉
AMD gains 5% in premarket amid positive future AI business forecasts 📈
Infineon after Earnings: Massive growth on massive promises
Heico shares near all-time high amid Axillon Fuel Containment acquisition 📈