Morning Wrap (13.12.2024)

- Asian markets tumble following Wall Street losses, with China leading declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.9%, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3%, China's CSI 300 declined 2%. South Korea's KOSPI bucks trend, rising 0.3%.
- China's Central Economic Work Conference disappoints stimulus hopes. State media indicates higher deficit and looser policy ahead, but markets view measures as insufficient. ANZ expects 4.9% GDP growth in 2024, warns of property market risks.
- SEC reopens investigation into Musk's Neuralink, issues 48-hour settlement deadline over unspecified charges. Musk's lawyer calls it "harassment" in letter to SEC Chair Gensler.
- ECB cuts rates 25bps with sources indicating some members favored larger 50bps move. Markets pricing slower Fed easing in 2025 as dollar hits 2.5-week high against major peers.
- Dollar strengthens ahead of Fed meeting, with 96.4% probability of 25bps cut next week. Markets reduce odds of January cut to 20% amid sticky inflation data. USDJPY jumps to 152.9, while EURUSD hovers around 1.04635.
- Oil stabilizes with Brent at $73.48 and WTI at $69.68, heading for first weekly gain since November. IEA raises 2025 demand forecast but warns of surplus.
- Gold steady at $2,687 after steep losses, retains weekly gains on geopolitical tensions. Copper falls to $9,093 as China stimulus disappoints.
- Japan's Tankan survey shows improved business sentiment, but companies cautious on outlook. BOJ expected to maintain rates next week amid global uncertainties.
- South Korean parliament prepares impeachment vote against President Yoon over martial law declaration. Political uncertainty weighs on markets.
- Markets focus shifts to Fed meeting next week, with key data including UK GDP and Eurozone industrial production due Friday.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".