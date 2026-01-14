Morning wrap (14.01.2026)

Restrictions on Nvidia's H200: Chinese companies will be required to implement special security procedures if they want to purchase Nvidia’s H200 chips, according to information confirmed by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Restrictions will also apply on the U.S. side: Nvidia will first have to ensure sufficient domestic supply of H200 chips in the United States, and the chips exported to China will be capped so that they cannot exceed 50% of the volume shipped to the U.S. domestic market.

US API data: U.S. API data pointed to a sharp build in petroleum inventories on January 13, with crude oil stocks rising by 5.27M barrels (vs. -2.8M previously), while gasoline inventories surged by 8.23M barrels (vs. +4.4M previously) and distillate stocks increased by 4.34M barrels (vs. +4.9M previously); Cushing inventories also rose by 0.945M barrels (vs. +0.7M previously), reinforcing a near-term supply-heavy signal for the U.S. market.