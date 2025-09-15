Read more

Morning Wrap (15.09.2025)

6:33 AM 15 September 2025
  • Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region posted mixed results today, as investors took a cautious approach following the release of weaker-than-expected data from the Chinese economy. The continued pressure on sentiment was mainly related to disappointing industrial and services activity. With much uncertainty, investors await Wednesday's Fed decision on interest rates.
  • Chinese data for August disappointed: industrial production +5.2% y/y (forecast 5.8%, lowest growth in 12 months), retail sales +3.4% (forecast 3.8%, weakest since November 2024), fixed asset investment +0.5% YTD (forecast 1.4%, lowest in 5 years), real estate investment -12.9%, and the unemployment rate rose to 5.3% (6-month high).
  • The Financial Times reports that no significant progress has been made in trade and fentanyl talks between the US and China. This increases the likelihood that a possible summit in Beijing will not take place any time soon.
  • Fitch downgraded France's credit rating from AA- to A+, while changing the outlook from "negative" to "stable." Valuations of French OAT bonds reacted by falling in the secondary market.
  • New Zealand's services PMI index for August fell to 47.5 from 48.9 in July - a level that marks a deepening contraction in the sector and the 18th consecutive month below 50 points; the historical average is 52.9, with business activity dragged down by inflation, high rates, weak demand and political and cost uncertainty.
  • European index futures suggest a moderately positive opening to today's cash session. Euro Stoxx 50 futures are up about 0.3%, after the index itself ended Friday's trading with a slight increase of 0.1%.
  • In the foreign exchange market, the DXY dollar index is holding steady and volatility remains limited. Investors are expecting calm trading ahead of an intense week in which central bank decisions and speeches will play a key role.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to impose strong sanctions on Russia, but only after all NATO countries take similar action. An additional condition is to be the full departure of allies from Russian oil imports.
  • The energy commodities market itself is doing noticeably better this morning. WTI crude oil prices are up 0.85%, as is NATGAS.
  • Gold is gaining minimally and remains in the zone of historical peaks.
  • Today's macro calendar includes data on German wholesale prices for August and the New York manufacturing index for September. Markets will also listen to speeches by ECB representatives Schnabel, Rehn and Governor Christine Lagarde.
Share:
Back

Market News

16.09.2025
19:09

Daily summary: EURUSD surges 0.8% ahead of tomorrow Fed decision 📈Oil gains, Wall Street fluctuates at historic highs

The European session was dominated by sellers, with Germany’s DAX falling nearly 1.8%. The decline was led by insurance and banking stocks. The...

 16:56

US500 loses momentum 🗽Uranium Energy Corp loses 4% from historic highs

The US stock market is slightly weaker after the opening bell on Wall Street. The strongest stock market sector is oil & gas where we can see optimism...

 16:37

Cocoa falls 3% despite the lowest ICE inventories since May 📉

Cocoa futures are falling more than 3% today after rising on Monday to their highest level in over a week, supported by weather disruptions in West Africa...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits