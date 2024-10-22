Morning Wrap (22.10.2024)

- Asian markets broadly declined, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses (-1.7%) and TOPIX down 1.1%. South Korea's KOSPI lost over 1%, while Australia's ASX 200 fell 1%. Chinese markets bucked the trend with CHN and CH50 rising 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.6%.
- Chinese stocks found support after the People's Bank of China cut its benchmark loan prime rate. Youth unemployment (excluding students) improved to 17.6% in September from 18.8% in August.
- U.S. stock index futures pointed slightly lower in Asian trade, following Wall Street's retreat from record highs as Treasury yields rose.
- HSBC announced major restructuring, consolidating operations into four business units effective January 2025. The bank named Pam Kaur as its first female CFO, replacing Georges Elhedery.
- Hyundai Motor India's shares fell 2% in their market debut after the country's largest-ever IPO of $3.3 billion, listing at 1,934 rupees versus issue price of 1,960 rupees.
- Oil prices eased as U.S. diplomatic efforts for Middle East ceasefire resumed. Brent crude fell 0.3% to $73.93 per barrel, while WTI dropped 0.2% to $69.72.
- Gold prices rose 0.6% to $2,734.38 an ounce, steadying near record highs as election uncertainty and geopolitical tensions supported safe-haven demand. Silver gained 1.2% near 12-year highs.
- The U.S. dollar held near two-and-half-month highs as markets priced in a more measured approach to Fed rate cuts. Japanese yen weakened to nearly 151 against the dollar, its lowest since late July.
- Tesla faces scrutiny after its robotaxi reveal "fell flat," with Jefferies raising price target to $195 but citing concerns over core auto business pressure and governance.
- South Korean Q3 GDP expected to show 0.5% growth, rebounding from previous quarter's 0.2% contraction, supported by exports despite weak domestic demand.
- Focus remains on U.S. presidential election (two weeks away) with recent polls showing a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Markets expect increased volatility as election approaches.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".