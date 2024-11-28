Morning wrap (28.11.2024)

- U.S. indices closed yesterday's session with declines; the DJIA retreated 0.3%, the S&P 500 fell nearly 0.4%, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.85%, on a wave of declines in the semiconductor and software sectors, with Dell losing nearly 10%.
- The U.S. stock market will be closed today, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, however US futures trading will be opened at shortened hours; currently US100 gains almost 0.3%; also European futures gain slightly ahead of European stock market opening
- Chinese stocks are performing today weaker than other stocks in the Asian region, with the Hang Seng losing more than 1%. Investors are uncertain about the future health of the economy, ahead of a key economic summit of China's Central Economic Work Conference next month. Australia's benchmark ASX is up more than 0.4% so far, and Japan's Nikkei is up more than 0.5%.
- Shares of Japanese chipmakers such as Advantest gained after reports that the United States is considering less restrictive than expected limits on sales of AI memory semiconductor equipment to China. U.S. stock futures rose.
- Yields on Australian and New Zealand bonds fell today, following the movements in U.S. Treasury bonds. Investors sought a 'safe haven' in U.S. government securities, leading to a 4 bp drop in 10-year rates to 4.26%.
- EURUSD is losing nearly 0.2% today after rising yesterday, pressured by a slight strengthening of the US dollar. Oil loses slightly, and NATGAS rebounds minimally after yesterday's sell-off.
- Christine Lagarde stressed that the increase in tariffs is negative for the global economy in the long term and in the short term could cause a slight increase in inflation
- Bitcoin erased some of yesterday's gains and settled down to $95.500; crypto market sentiment remains positive, however. Donald Trump is expected to consider former SEC member Atkins to be the new chairman of the commission, which the industry received positively looking at Atkins' business connections to the blockchain industry (Token Alliance since 2017)
- The Bank of South Korea cut rates by 25 bps to 3%; markets had expected rates to remain unchanged at 3.25%. Private sector capital expenditures in Australia rose 1.1% in Q3 vs. 1% forecast and -2.2% drop previously
- The RBNZ's Silk indicated that a 25bp or 50bp cut would be possible in February; the bank assumes a possible pause in the easing cycle and expects a 'slightly restrictive' monetary policy in 2025. NZDUSD today retreats less than 0.1%
- BlackRock shares gained in yesterday's trading after the U.S. session; Reuters indicates that the company will acquire privately held credit management company, HPS, in a deal valued at about $12 billion. The acquisition is expected to be announced just after Thanksgiving
- Russian diplomatic officials indicated that peace talks over Ukraine are only possible if the West understands that the offer made by Putin is the only viable option
