Morning wrap (31.10.2025)

Yesterday’s session on the U.S. stock market ended with declines. The Nasdaq fell 1.57%, and the S&P 500 dropped 1.0%, reflecting disappointing earnings from some major companies and investor concerns related to the start of the new month and potential economic risks. However, after-hours trading saw significant gains in Apple and Amazon shares, with Apple up 5% and Amazon up 11%, following better-than-expected quarterly results, providing hope for a more positive market sentiment on Friday.

Apple reported record revenue of $102.47 billion , an 8% year-on-year increase, with earnings per share of $1.85. The results were driven by strong demand for the iPhone 17 series and record services sales, which generated $28.75 billion in revenue, up 15%. Despite a slight slowdown in sales in China, the company expects revenue growth of 10–12% in the holiday quarter, potentially delivering its best-ever quarterly performance.

Amazon posted revenue of $180.2 billion and earning s per share of $1.95, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The main growth driver was AWS cloud services, whose revenue rose 20% to $33 billion, fueled by growing demand for AI-related services. After the results were released, Amazon shares surged over 11%, with the company forecasting further revenue growth in Q4 to $206–213 billion.

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1568. Overall, the USD strengthened against major currencies.

BlackRock’s private credit unit fell victim to an alleged $500 million fraud involving telecommunications companies that falsified loan collateral, raising concerns about rising risks and weak transparency in the private credit sector.

Asian and Australian markets show mixed sentiment today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 1.7%, supported by rising inflation and expectations of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, which also supports the local currency. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are down 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, due to weak industrial sector performance in China. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is slightly higher by 0.25%, reflecting a more stable economic environment and positive investor sentiment.

Tokyo’s inflation accelerated to 2.8% year-on-year (forecast 2.6%, previously 2.5%) , driven mainly by higher food prices, including a 38% increase in rice prices. Service sector inflation remains moderate at 1.6%. These strong inflation figures fuel speculation about a potential December rate hike by the Bank of Japan, despite the cautious stance of Governor Ueda.

Japan’s industrial production rose 2.2% month-on-month in September (forecast 1.5%), retail sales increased 0.5% year-on-year, and the unemployment rate remained low at 2.6%, confirming a strong labor market.

China’s manufacturing PMI for October fell to 49.0 points , continuing the weakening of production activity (over six months below 50), while the services sector slightly increased to 50.1 points.

As part of its currency policy, the PBOC set today’s yuan reference rate at 7.0880 per dollar, stronger than market forecasts, supporting the Chinese currency amid trade tensions.

Australia and New Zealand : Private production and the PPI in Australia showed moderate growth, while New Zealand’s consumer confidence index fell to 92.4.

Gold is slightly down by about 0.3% , trading around $4,008 per ounce, while silver is up slightly by about 0.4%, around $49 per ounce.