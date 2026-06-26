Morning Wrap: Asia extends Wall Street selloff on expensive hardware (26.06.2026)

US stock futures extend losses as tech sector struggles: Wall Street futures are adding to their losses as tech shares fail to establish a solid footing. The broader market sentiment remains weighed down by yesterday's sharp sell-off in Apple and global Xbox console price hikes announced by Microsoft. Nasdaq 100 futures are leading the decline ( US100: -1.3% ), followed by the S&P 500 ( US500: -0.7% ), the small-cap Russell 2000 ( US2000: -0.5% ), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( US30: -0.3% ). Europe's Euro Stoxx 50 futures ( EU50 ) are also down 0.6%.

Nikkei slumps 4.4% in broad semiconductor retreat: Japan's Nikkei 225 plummeted 4.4% (with JP225 futures shedding 4% from the prior week) to lock in a sharp technical correction from its recent record highs. Despite the steep daily drop, the index remains up 6% for the month and 38% for the quarter.

KOSPI dives 7.7% in violent tech unwinding: South Korea's KOSPI index suffered a massive 7.7% plunge, leading regional losses as traders aggressively locked in profits following a monstrous 70% rally in the second quarter. The index wrapped up the week down 5% overall as high-flying artificial intelligence hardware play and memory supply stocks faced heavy liquidation.

Asian shares plunge from records on tech price hikes: Asian benchmarks suffered a severe broad-based sell-off driven by aggressive profit-taking across the artificial intelligence and hardware sectors. Despite a stellar overnight blowout earnings report from Micron, sentiment soured heavily after Apple tumbled 6.1% and Microsoft lifted global Xbox prices by $150 due to soaring memory chip and input storage costs.

ECB's Schnabel flags further rate hikes over inflation risks: European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel signaled the likely necessity of further monetary policy tightening to bring inflation down to the 2% target. She emphasized that the recent US-Iran peace memorandum does not mean the all-clear for the Eurozone economy, noting that May inflation reached 3.2% and the ECB expects full-year inflation to average 3%.

Fed's Williams tags policy "well positioned" but delays 2% target: New York Fed President John Williams stated that current restrictive policy is appropriate, though he officially pushed back his baseline timeline for hitting the 2% inflation target from 2027 to 2028. Following a hot 4.1% PCE print, Williams flagged persistent structural risks driven by the AI investment boom, import tariffs, and lingering Middle East conflict pressures.

Fed's Goolsbee sees services' silver lining amid inflation uncertainty: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that while the hot PCE report brought negative headlines, the underlying data showed minor improvements in the services sector. Echoing the central bank's data-dependent shift, he expressed skepticism toward rigid long-term forward guidance while acknowledging the baseline value of the dot plot.

Tokyo core inflation accelerates to 1.6% in June: Consumer prices in Japan’s capital rose 1.6% y/y, ticking up from May's 1.3% and matching consensus forecasts. Crucially, the "core-core" index—stripping out fresh food and energy—accelerated to 1.9% (vs. 1.6% prior). This pickup suggests that Middle East energy shocks and May’s 6.3% wholesale inflation spike are successfully filtering into non-energy items like food, keeping the Bank of Japan on track to consider further interest rate hikes.