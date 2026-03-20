Morning Wrap: Markets Bet on a Quick End to the Conflict (20.03.2026)

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, with further exchanges of missile and drone attacks occurring across the region.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, with further exchanges of missile and drone attacks occurring across the region.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, with further exchanges of missile and drone attacks occurring across the region.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, with further exchanges of missile and drone attacks occurring across the region.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, with further exchanges of missile and drone attacks occurring across the region.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, with further exchanges of missile and drone attacks occurring across the region.

. After an initially sharp sell-off, U.S. indices recovered a significant portion of their losses and ultimately closed the day slightly lower.

. After an initially sharp sell-off, U.S. indices recovered a significant portion of their losses and ultimately closed the day slightly lower.

. After an initially sharp sell-off, U.S. indices recovered a significant portion of their losses and ultimately closed the day slightly lower.

. After an initially sharp sell-off, U.S. indices recovered a significant portion of their losses and ultimately closed the day slightly lower.

. After an initially sharp sell-off, U.S. indices recovered a significant portion of their losses and ultimately closed the day slightly lower.

. After an initially sharp sell-off, U.S. indices recovered a significant portion of their losses and ultimately closed the day slightly lower.

, who stated that the operation against Iran is proceeding as planned and that most of Iran’s missile infrastructure has been destroyed. He also added that decision-making in Iran is currently fragmented, which may indicate growing internal conflicts within the regime and the beginning of factional struggles.

, who stated that the operation against Iran is proceeding as planned and that most of Iran’s missile infrastructure has been destroyed. He also added that decision-making in Iran is currently fragmented, which may indicate growing internal conflicts within the regime and the beginning of factional struggles.

, who stated that the operation against Iran is proceeding as planned and that most of Iran’s missile infrastructure has been destroyed. He also added that decision-making in Iran is currently fragmented, which may indicate growing internal conflicts within the regime and the beginning of factional struggles.

, who stated that the operation against Iran is proceeding as planned and that most of Iran’s missile infrastructure has been destroyed. He also added that decision-making in Iran is currently fragmented, which may indicate growing internal conflicts within the regime and the beginning of factional struggles.

, who stated that the operation against Iran is proceeding as planned and that most of Iran’s missile infrastructure has been destroyed. He also added that decision-making in Iran is currently fragmented, which may indicate growing internal conflicts within the regime and the beginning of factional struggles.

, who stated that the operation against Iran is proceeding as planned and that most of Iran’s missile infrastructure has been destroyed. He also added that decision-making in Iran is currently fragmented, which may indicate growing internal conflicts within the regime and the beginning of factional struggles.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the negative impact of the war with Iran has been less than expected and expressed confidence that the conflict will end soon.