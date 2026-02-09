Read more
8:50 AM · 9 February 2026

NATGAS slides 6% on shifting weather forecasts

-
-
Open account Download free app

Natural gas prices have retreated by more than 6% at the start of the new week. Looking back to last Friday's peak, the price is now down as much as 12%. Markets are currently testing the $3.2 USD/MMBtu level, representing the local lows from early last week. Should this support be breached, prices would hit their lowest level since mid-January, with the potential to decline toward a significant demand zone around $2.8–$3.0 USD/MMBtu.

Primary drivers of the decline:

  • Shifting weather forecasts: Following January’s Arctic blast, meteorological models now indicate a warming trend across key US regions (such as the Midwest and Northeast), curtailing gas consumption for space heating.

  • Inventory dynamics: The latest storage report revealed a massive draw of 360 bcf (for the week ending January 30). However, upcoming temperature forecasts point to a significant reduction in heating requirements for February.

  • Stockpiles: Inventories remain above year-ago levels, while sitting marginally below the five-year average.

  • Softer industrial demand: Seasonal reductions in activity within the chemical and energy sectors, coupled with high storage efficiency, are weighing on prices.

Inventory and Seasonality Inventories remain relatively close to the five-year average. Forecasts suggest that gas consumption from the start of February will be significantly lower, which should result in smaller weekly drawdowns moving forward. Source: EIA

​​​​​​​Heating Degree Days (HDD) The forecasted number of heating degree days for February 22 has risen toward the five-year average. Nonetheless, historical seasonality indicates a clear reduction in heating needs during the second half of February. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

​​​​​​​

Technical Outlook Prices fell sharply at the start of the week. If the support near $3.2 USD is broken, the price may head toward the next demand zone situated between $2.8 and $3.0 USD/MMBtu. Source: xStation5

11 February 2026, 8:30 AM

Economic calendar: NFP data and US oil inventory report 💡
11 February 2026, 7:57 AM

Silver rallies 3% 📈 A return of bullish momentum in precious metals?
11 February 2026, 6:33 AM

Morning Wrap: Dollar in a trap, all eyes on NFP 🏛️(February 11, 2026)
10 February 2026, 6:47 PM

Daily summary: Weak US data drags markets down, precious metals under pressure again!
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits