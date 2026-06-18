  
4:19 PM · 18 June 2026

NATGAS spikes following EIA report 📈 Inventories decelerate

Natural gas futures (NATGAS) shifted into a higher gear today, rallying 2.6% and breaching key technical levels The bullish catalyst came courtesy of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), which reported a weekly storage injection that undershot Wall Street consensus estimates.

 

Key Highlights:

  • The EIA Print: A net injection of 73 BCF for the week ending June 12, 2026 – coming in lower than the forecasted 76 BFC – marked a massive deceleration from the previous week's triple-digit 108 BCF injection.

  • Storage Rebalancing: While total storage remains 151 BCF above the five-year average, it has notably flipped to 29 BCF below last year’s levels, confirming a progressive tightening of the structural supply-demand balance.

 

Source: EIA

 

NATGAS (H1)

NATGAS contract spiked past major Fibonacci levels on the hourly chart, piercing through the 61.8% retracement mark at 3.217 and eyeing a retest of its recent peak. Futures streched today's gains up to 2.6%, after briefly testing a 100-period exponential moving average (EMA100; dark purple) on the hourly chart. In general, the price remain firmly consolidated between 3.000 and 3.360, so even a breakout above recent peak would still require a lot of steam to initiate a truly bullish trend takeover.

 

 

Source: xStation5

 

18 June 2026, 5:17 PM

US100 rallies 2.7% before the weekend 🚀
18 June 2026, 2:58 PM

US OPEN: Indices Recover Amid More Expensive iPhones and GTA 6 Preorders (18.06.2026)
18 June 2026, 2:12 PM

Accenture shares sink after earnings
18 June 2026, 12:59 PM

Market Wrap: Dollar strongest since May 2025, auto stocks under pressure (18.06.2026)
Commodities
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits