  
5:17 PM · 28 May 2026

NATGAS up by 6%

The net increase in natural gas inventories for the week ending May 22 came in below expectations at 92 billion cubic feet (Bcf).

Today's reading is lower than:

  • The market consensus (95 Bcf)

  • The 5-year average (97 Bcf)

  • The build from the corresponding week last year (104 Bcf)

  • The build from the previous week (101 Bcf)

Total inventories remain 21 Bcf higher than last year's levels.

The report supported today's rally in NATGAS, which has already surged by over 6% intraday. As a reminder, weather forecasts for the coming weeks were recently revised upward, which has also contributed to the price increase.

28 May 2026, 5:14 PM

BREAKING: Crude oil inventories higher than expected
28 May 2026, 4:00 PM

Nasdaq climbs on software rebound 📈 Is the Wall Street rally far from over?
28 May 2026, 3:38 PM

🚨BREAKING: Axios reports that the USA and Iran have reached an agreement, but still need Trump's final approval
28 May 2026, 2:27 PM

⬆️EURUSD Rebounds Following Weak US Data
Commodities
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits