Read more
2:00 PM · 3 December 2025

New All-Time High in Copper!🚨

COPPER
Commodities
-
-

Copper continues its upward trend, reaching a new ATH with a level of over $11,400 per ton.

The recently concluded "Asia Copper Week" conference saw analysts clearly pointing to an impending copper shortage.
Chinese refineries are reducing production, and a series of accidents in mines over the past few months have significantly reduced the supply of the raw material. Producers and importers are massively stockpiling the metal, preparing for long-term availability challenges and the forecasted increase in demand, driven by the construction of data centers and energy infrastructure, positioning the metal in a strong and long-term upward trend.

 
 

COPPER (D1)

Source: xStation5

5 December 2025, 9:04 AM

Chart of the day: CHN.cash (05.12.2025)
5 December 2025, 7:01 AM

BREAKING: Germany industrial orders for October higher than expected; EURUSD gains 📌
4 December 2025, 6:54 PM

Daily Summary: Market treads careful, awaits inflation and FED
4 December 2025, 6:19 PM

Dollar General - Double digit gains after earnings

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits