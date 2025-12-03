New All-Time High in Copper!🚨

Copper continues its upward trend, reaching a new ATH with a level of over $11,400 per ton.
The recently concluded "Asia Copper Week" conference saw analysts clearly pointing to an impending copper shortage.
Chinese refineries are reducing production, and a series of accidents in mines over the past few months have significantly reduced the supply of the raw material. Producers and importers are massively stockpiling the metal, preparing for long-term availability challenges and the forecasted increase in demand, driven by the construction of data centers and energy infrastructure, positioning the metal in a strong and long-term upward trend.
COPPER (D1)
Source: xStation5
Chart of the day: CHN.cash (05.12.2025)
BREAKING: Germany industrial orders for October higher than expected; EURUSD gains 📌
Daily Summary: Market treads careful, awaits inflation and FED
Dollar General - Double digit gains after earnings