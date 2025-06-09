Read more
XTB Online Trading

NY Fed: According to the May report, US consumers are becoming more optimistic 📌

5:20 PM 9 June 2025
  • Decline in inflation expectations: 1-year inflation forecast fell to 3.2% (from 3.6%), 3-year to 3%, and 5-year to 2.6%
  • Improved labor market sentiment: Perceived risk of job loss decreased, and there was a slight rise in confidence among those planning to switch jobs
  • Reduced concerns about debt: Lowest perceived probability of missed debt payments since January
  • Food prices still a concern: Food inflation forecast at 5.5% — the highest since October 2023
  • Weaker home price growth expectations: 3% versus 3.3% in April
  • Consumers more optimistic about personal finances and credit access
  • The Fed is likely to keep interest rates at 4.25–4.5% at the June 17–18 meeting

The New York Fed has just released a report surveying market sentiment. In May, U.S. consumers became more optimistic — inflation expectations declined across all time horizons, and outlooks on the labor market and personal finances improved. Expected inflation one year from now is 3.2% (down from 3.6% in April), and five-year expectations are at 2.6%. While food prices remain a worry (with a projected inflation of 5.5%), Americans expect slower price growth in fuel, rent, medical services, and education.

At the same time, concerns about missing debt payments are at their lowest since January, and perceived job security has slightly improved. These changes come amid President Trump’s unstable tariff policies, but markets interpret the softer inflation expectations as a sign that lasting price pressures have not yet taken hold. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady in June while monitoring consumer data for signs of entrenched inflation.

The U.S. CPI inflation report for May will be released this Wednesday before the opening bell on Wall Street. EURUSD is up 0.25% today, and the U.S. dollar is among the weakest G10 currencies. Capital is flowing primarily into precious metals and cryptocurrencies, with slight gains also seen in the stock market.

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

10.06.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Wall Street one step closer to all-time high amid US - China talks continue

Stock indices on Wall Street continue to climb as trade negotiations between China and the US progress. As of 6 PM GMT, the US500 is up 0.4%, with the...

 18:22

US500 at Highest Since Late February Ahead of Continued US-China Talks

Trade agreement talks in London are set to resume at 8:00 PM London time, in less than two hours. Meanwhile, the US500 is approaching new multi-month highs,...

 16:55

COCOA plummets 6% 📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions....
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits