1:53 PM · 12 November 2025

Oil drops by over 1% 🛢️📉

Oil continues its downward trend, driven by relentless pressure on prices due to significant and long-term surpluses of the commodity in the market. Some investors were waiting for the monthly OPEC report as a source of information to support demand, but these proved insufficient.

As a result, WTI and Brent oil contracts are losing about 1.4%.

 


OIL.WTI (H1)

 

Source: xStation5

