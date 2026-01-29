Read more
6:03 PM · 29 January 2026

Oil gains 3% approaching 70 USD level amid US-Iran tensions 📈

Brent crude oil prices (OIL) are rising today toward $70 per barrel, as markets price in a growing risk of a potential U.S. military intervention in Iran. The United States has reportedly concentrated significant forces in the Middle East, around 7% of the entire U.S. Navy, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group.

  • Donald Trump warned yesterday that the U.S. Navy would strike Iran more forcefully than during the previous attack unless Tehran signs a nuclear agreement that would effectively halt Iran’s domestic nuclear program.
  • Iran has reportedly categorically rejected the U.S. terms and, although the Kremlin said today that negotiations are still possible, markets appear to be pricing in a rising probability of a strike.
  • Such a scenario could destabilize the entire region and lead to major disruptions in oil production, potentially pushing prices up toward $80 per barrel - the local peak from June 2025.

OIL chart (D1)

From a technical perspective, the contract has reached the round $70 per barrel level, which also acts as a key resistance zone. As long as prices remain below $71 per barrel, the broader downtrend may stay intact. If a breakout occurs, the first major reaction levels could emerge around $80 per barrel, and potentially higher - near $90, where prices last traded in April 2024.

Source: xStation5

