Read more

Oil Limits Losses Amid Threat of Attack on US Bases

5:36 PM 23 June 2025

In recent minutes, information has emerged regarding a possible attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which has hosted American and British aircraft in addition to Qatari military forces. The United States indicates it is preparing for a potential strike. This information was reported by Fox News and confirmed by the Wall Street Journal. The attack is reportedly planned to be carried out by missile launchers from Iran.

Additionally, there have been reports of airspace closures in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Aircraft are also said to be turning back from Saudi Arabian airspace. Information has also surfaced that the United States recently withdrew most of its aircraft from the air base in Qatar.

The United States maintains numerous military bases in the region, including in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

25.06.2025
18:47

Daily summary: Nvidia tests all-time high with $3.74 trillion market cap 🎯

Wall Street indices are testing historic highs, supported by the de-escalation of conflict in the Middle East, though markets appear to be awaiting...

 17:25

BP shares surge on takeover speculation as Shell suggests a historic deal 📌

BP shares soared as much as 9.30% in the US stock market, as Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that Shell is in early-stage talks to acquire its London-based...

 16:24

Powell urges patience while facing pressure from the Senate Banking Committee to lower interest rates 📃🔔

During the second day of his testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious, data-driven approach to monetary policy, stating that...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits