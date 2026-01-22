Read more
5:36 PM · 22 January 2026

Oil slips below $64 after EIA data📌NATGAS drops despite favorable inventories report

-
-
Open account Download free app
-
-
Open account Download free app

US energy market data released today pointed to a solid build in crude oil inventories and a larger-than-expected draw in natural gas stocks. As a result, oil prices slipped slightly toward the $64 per barrel area. Meanwhile, the “supportive” natural gas report triggered some profit-taking, although the base case remains a continuation of the strong uptrend.

  • Crude Oil Inventories (EIA): +3.602M bbl (forecast: -0.108M, previous: +3.391M)

  • Gasoline Inventories (EIA): +5.977M bbl (forecast: +1.466M, previous: +8.977M)

  • Distillate Inventories (EIA): +3.348M bbl (forecast: 0M, previous: -0.029M)

  • Cushing Crude Inventories (EIA): +1.478M bbl (previous: +0.745M)

  • Natural Gas Storage (EIA): -120 bcf (forecast: -98 bcf, previous: -71 bcf)

 

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5

23 January 2026, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Precious metals madness 🚨SILVER breaks through $101 and rises 5%❗
23 January 2026, 12:50 PM

Cocoa crashes 7% 📉
23 January 2026, 11:59 AM

Market overview: PMI shapes European markets🚨
23 January 2026, 11:42 AM

Silver surged 40% in January moving toward $100 per ounce📈

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits