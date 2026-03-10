Chart of the day: JP225 jumps on unexpected upward GDP revision 🇯🇵 📈 Japan is back in the game❓

The Japanese Nikkei 225 (JP225) index contract is extending yesterday's rebound by an additional 0.9%, approaching a bullish test of the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA30). Optimism in the Asian session is not only due to high expectations for de-escalation of the Middle East conflict following Donald Trump's comments but also excellent data providing hope for an economic recovery in Japan for the first time in a long while.

JP225 is currently sitting just below the EMA30 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest downward wave, with a neutral RSI enabling further gains. While optimism based on Trump’s interviews remains fragile, Japan's fundamentals appear to have prospects for real improvement. Source: xStation5

What is driving JP225 today?