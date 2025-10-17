Precious metals decline 📉Gold down 2%; Silver loses 4%

Precious metals fell as the U.S. dollar strengthened, following President Donald Trump’s remark that a “full-scale” tariff on China would be unsustainable in the long term. For a moment, gold appeared ready to extend its biggest rally since the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, but prices later retreated as Trump adopted a calmer tone on trade policy. The announcement of a meeting between the U.S. president and Chinese leader Xi helped ease market sentiment and reduce demand for safe-haven assets.

Source: xStation5

Even so, the metal has gained more than 60% this year, driven by geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases, and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts. Standard Chartered forecasts an average gold price of $4,488 in 2026, while HSBC sees $5,000 as a realistic target. Physical demand in Asia remains strong, with Indian spot gold premiums reaching decade highs.

Source: xStation5