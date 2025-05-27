Read more
Redwire gains 18% after delivering advanced ADPMS-3 control system 🖋️🤖

5:51 PM 27 May 2025

Redwire has delivered the third generation of its advanced data and power management system (ADPMS-3) – the "brain" of ESA's upcoming Comet Interceptor mission. The unit successfully passed vibration, thermal-vacuum, and electromagnetic compatibility tests. Built by the company’s Belgian division for prime contractor OHB Italy, the onboard computer will control the spacecraft and transmit scientific data back to Earth after launch in 2029. The mission aims to study a pristine comet from the outer reaches of the Solar System. The same avionics system will also be used in ESA’s planetary defense mission, Hera.

The successful delivery of the system confirms Redwire’s technological leadership in space missions. The company boasts over four decades of experience and has contributed to several missions, including Proba satellite series, the docking system for the Gateway station, and the Proba-3 formation flying mission.

The market responded positively to this milestone – Redwire shares are up over 18% today.

