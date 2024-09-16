Read more
XTB Online Trading

Rising aluminum prices elevate Alcoa's stock price 📈

6:52 PM 16 September 2024

Alcoa Corporation (AA.US) is gaining more than 8% today, thanks to a strengthening trend in aluminum prices, as well as news of an agreement to sell its stake in Ma'aden Joint Ventures for $1.1 billion. 

Alcoa Corporation is one of the largest producers of aluminum products in the US. The company operates in two segments: Aluminum and Alumina, which includes mining, refining, smelting, product manufacturing and metal recycling. The company operates in nine countries on six continents. 

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

According to media reports, there was an accident at an alumina refinery owned by Vedanta. The accident occurred due to extreme weather and pressure conditions in the catchment area of a dam at the Lanjigarh plant in India, causing a pond of red mud, a byproduct of the aluminum refining process, to spill onto nearby farmland. The Vedanta refinery supplies two aluminum-producing smelters, hence the problems are creating pressure on the supply of the metal, which is gaining more than 1.6% today. 

ALUMINIUM contracts gain more than 1,6% over supply shortage concerns. Source: xStation

As the price of commodity increases, Alcoa stock price is also gaining. In addition, the company announced Sunday an agreement to sell a 25.1% stake in Ma'aden Joint Ventures. The deal is valued at $1.1 billion, of which Alcoa will receive $150 million in cash, with the rest to be made up of shares in Ma'aden, the other party to the agreement. The company reported a June 30 valuation of the Ma'aden JV package at $545 million.

The transaction simplifies the company's current portfolio, and the additional cash will strengthen the company's liquidity. As part of a broader Ma'aden partnership, Alcoa expects to expand its mining operations in Saudi Arabia. 

In the latest quarter, the company reported positive net income for the first time since 2022. In addition, the company's revenue rose above expectations to $2.905 billion, breaking a negative trend at the sales level that has lasted for seven quarters. 

Alcoa (AA.US) chart (1D)

The company's stock price has been in a strong uptrend for a week. On the chart, we can see a shaping of a double-bottom formation, which implies a theoretical range of increases around $44.9. This is also the level of the 2024 peaks. If the breakout of the exponential moving averages (EMA50 and EMA100 - the dark blue and light blue lines on the chart, respectively) persists in the coming sessions, investors should look to the $37 and $42 levels as resistances on the way to realizing the range of the formation.

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator