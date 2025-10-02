Read more
8:09 AM · 2 October 2025

Samsung surges 4% amid OpenAI & US Stargate deal📈

Samsung
Stocks
SMSN.UK, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - GDR
-
-

Samsung Electronics (SMSN.UK) rose more than 4%, marking its highest point since January 2021. Also other Korean giant SK Hynix surged today on OpenAI deal news.

  • The rally followed news that both companies partnered with OpenAI as part of its Stargate initiative. SK Hynix is already a key supplier to Nvidia, while Samsung is pushing to get its own HBM4 chips certified by Nvidia.

  • The partnership aims to boost the supply of advanced memory chips and expand AI-focused data center capacity in South Korea. Despite Samsung’s chip business profits falling 94% year-on-year in Q2, its CFO expressed optimism for a rebound in the second half of 2025.

  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and top executives from Samsung and SK Hynix to seal the collaboration.

  • OpenAI also signed agreements with the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, SK Telecom, and Samsung subsidiaries to explore building next-gen AI data centers in Korea.

  • SK Hynix recently announced mass production readiness for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are vital for powering AI applications, including Nvidia’s GPUs.

  • The upcoming HBM4 chips are expected to be crucial for Nvidia’s next-generation Rubin AI architecture.

  • Once the dominant memory leader, Samsung now faces stronger competition from SK Hynix, which has caught up in memory revenues according to Counterpoint Research.

 

Source: xStation5

