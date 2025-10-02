Samsung surges 4% amid OpenAI & US Stargate deal📈

Samsung Electronics (SMSN.UK) rose more than 4%, marking its highest point since January 2021. Also other Korean giant SK Hynix surged today on OpenAI deal news.
The rally followed news that both companies partnered with OpenAI as part of its Stargate initiative. SK Hynix is already a key supplier to Nvidia, while Samsung is pushing to get its own HBM4 chips certified by Nvidia.
The partnership aims to boost the supply of advanced memory chips and expand AI-focused data center capacity in South Korea. Despite Samsung’s chip business profits falling 94% year-on-year in Q2, its CFO expressed optimism for a rebound in the second half of 2025.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and top executives from Samsung and SK Hynix to seal the collaboration.
OpenAI also signed agreements with the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, SK Telecom, and Samsung subsidiaries to explore building next-gen AI data centers in Korea.
SK Hynix recently announced mass production readiness for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are vital for powering AI applications, including Nvidia’s GPUs.
The upcoming HBM4 chips are expected to be crucial for Nvidia’s next-generation Rubin AI architecture.
Once the dominant memory leader, Samsung now faces stronger competition from SK Hynix, which has caught up in memory revenues according to Counterpoint Research.
