Read more
XTB Online Trading

Semiconductor Stocks Retreat as U.S. Plans to Revoke Export Waivers

4:45 PM 20 June 2025

Major techs and semiconductor companies give up on early-trading gains after the report stating that U.S. Commerce Department plans to revoke waivers allowing South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers (ex. Samsung, SK Hynix, TSMC) to export American semiconductor equipment to their factories in China without individual licenses. 

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 0.8% after the report release. Lam Research's shares took the biggest hit (-3.13%), with other key players also trading in the red (Nvidia: -1.1%; Intel: -1.7%, Broadcom: -1.6%, Qualcomm: -1.3%).

The move aims to tighten controls on U.S. technology transfers to China, mirroring China’s export restrictions on rare-earth materials, and reflects a broader national-security push to limit China’s technological advances. Diplomatically, this decision risks undermining the recent fragile U.S.–China trade truce and straining relations with key U.S. allies South Korea and Taiwan. 

The Chinese fabs affected produce essential chips used in cars, electronics, and other goods, though generally not the most advanced technologies. While immediate shutdowns are unlikely, tighter restrictions could disrupt operations and global supply chains over time. The companies may seek individual licenses or shift to Japanese and European suppliers, but internal U.S. government disagreement and fears of empowering Chinese rivals add complexity to the policy’s impact.

The US100 fell sharply below key resistance levels, delaying any potential recovery toward February’s all-time highs. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

20.06.2025
18:44

Daily summary: Wall Street erases all early-trading gains, euro's strength continues (20.06.2025)

Wall Street indices turned negative after the Wall Street Journal published a report on plans to tighten U.S. export regulations for semiconductor...

 18:24

🍫 COCOA dips 6%

Cocoa futures are down nearly 6% today, hitting a two-month low. Once again, the cause of the panic sell-off and spike in volatility is the forecast of...

 17:59

Fed's Barkin comments on US economy 🏛️

Fed member, Thomas Barkin commented today the situation in the US economy and businesses. Here is the breakdown from his remarks. His comments are more...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits