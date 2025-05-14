Semiconductors and AI on the rise; Nvidia stock gains another 3% 📈

AI and semiconductor stocks are gaining significantly ahead of the open on Wall Street, extending a strong rally following a recent broad-market sell-off after U.S. President Donald Trump secured $600 billion in commitments from Saudi Arabia for U.S. tech companies during a tour of the Gulf states. Nvidia (NVDA.US) has agreed to sell hundreds of thousands of AI chips in Saudi Arabia as part of a U.S.-Saudi partnership, a sign that demand for the chips is still growing. The corporation, along with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) and Qualcomm (QCOM.US), announced deals with Humain, an AI startup launched Monday by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Meanwhile, shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) are up 18% premarket.

NVDA and AMD stocks trade higher in Europe ahead of the open on Wall Street.

Source: xStation