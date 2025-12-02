Read more
6:10 PM · 2 December 2025

Shares of AOSL Rise Following the Debut of a New MOSFET for AI Servers

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Stocks
AOSL.US, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd
Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor rose by 2% following the announcement of a new MOSFET for AI servers with 48V power supply. A MOSFET is a type of transistor that functions as an electronic switch or current amplifier in electronic circuits. It plays a key role in power and energy management, especially in servers and data centers, where performance and reliability of power delivery are crucial.

The new product addresses the real needs of data centers, as its compact design and high durability allow for space savings and increased reliability in AI servers, particularly with the growing use of NVIDIA and AMD accelerators.

The MOSFET launch strengthens AOSL’s position in the power semiconductor niche for AI and data centers, competing with companies such as NXP and Infineon. The positive market reaction indicates that investors see potential for rapid sales growth, especially if the company establishes partnerships with major cloud service providers.

The market’s response reflects increased interest in the new product and its potential in the context of rising power demands in AI infrastructure. In the longer term, the development of the MOSFET and its adoption in server projects could impact the company’s financial results, although competition and potential slowdowns in the semiconductor industry remain significant factors.


 
