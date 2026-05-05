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1:58 PM · 5 May 2026

Shopify and Eaton shares tumble 📉 US companies show earnings

US stocks are reacting to quarterly earnings releases, with notable volatility in names such as Eaton and Shopify, where profit-taking dominates despite solid financial results.

Shopify – shares down over 6% after earnings

  • Revenue: $3.17B (above $3.09B est.)
  • Operating income: $382M (above $329.2M)
  • MRR: $212M (in line)
  • GMV: $100.74B (above $98.77B est.)
  • Q2 OPEX: 35–36% of revenue

Source: xStation5

American Electric Power – shares slightly higher after earnings

  • Revenue: $6.02B (above $5.75B)
  • Operating EPS: $1.64 (above $1.57)
  • 2026 guidance: unchanged
  • FY EPS: $6.15–$6.45 (vs $6.34 consensus)

Source: xStation5

Pfizer

  • EPS: $0.75 (above $0.72)
  • Revenue: $14.45B (above $13.84B)
  • 2026 guidance: maintained
  • FY EPS: $2.80–$3.00
  • FY revenue: $59.5B–$62.5B (vs $61.43B)

Source: xStation5

BioNTech

  • EPS: -$1.95
  • Revenue: €118.1M (below €168.4M)
  • Operating loss: €677.5M (wider than €658.6M est.)
  • FY revenue guidance: €2.0B–€2.3B
  • Site closures: Germany, Singapore, CureVac
  • Workforce reduction: ~1,860 positions
  • Cost savings: up to €500M annually by 2029
  • Share buyback: up to $1B

Source: xStation5

Marathon Digital – shares slightly higher after strong results

  • EPS: $1.65 (above $0.74)
  • EBITDA: $2.76B (above $2.29B)
  • Share buyback: +$5B

Source: xStation5

Eaton

  • EPS: $2.81 (above $2.75)
  • Revenue: $7.45B (above $7.13B)
  • Electrical Americas: $3.6B (above $3.46B)
  • Aerospace: $1.18B (above $1.11B)
  • Electrical Global: $1.95B (above $1.78B)
  • Q2 EPS: $3.00–$3.10 (vs $3.14 est.)
  • FY EPS: $13.05–$13.50
  • Organic growth: 9–11% (Q2 and FY)

DuPont

  • EPS: $0.55 (above $0.48)
  • Revenue: $1.68B (above $1.66B)
  • Q2 EPS: ~$0.59 (vs $0.58 est.)
  • Q2 EBITDA: ~$430M (vs $439.3M est.)
  • FY EBITDA: $1.73B–$1.76B
  • FY revenue: $7.16B–$7.22B
  • FY EPS: $2.35–$2.40 (raised from $2.25–$2.30)

Source: xStation5

Archer-Daniels-Midland

  • Revenue: $20.49B (below $20.61B)
  • EPS: $0.71 (above $0.65)
  • Oilseeds processing: 9.30M tons (vs 9.31M)
  • Corn processing: 4.54M tons (vs 4.61M)

Source: xStation5

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