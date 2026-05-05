Shopify and Eaton shares tumble 📉 US companies show earnings

US stocks are reacting to quarterly earnings releases, with notable volatility in names such as Eaton and Shopify, where profit-taking dominates despite solid financial results.
Shopify – shares down over 6% after earnings
- Revenue: $3.17B (above $3.09B est.)
- Operating income: $382M (above $329.2M)
- MRR: $212M (in line)
- GMV: $100.74B (above $98.77B est.)
- Q2 OPEX: 35–36% of revenue
Source: xStation5
American Electric Power – shares slightly higher after earnings
- Revenue: $6.02B (above $5.75B)
- Operating EPS: $1.64 (above $1.57)
- 2026 guidance: unchanged
- FY EPS: $6.15–$6.45 (vs $6.34 consensus)
Source: xStation5
Pfizer
- EPS: $0.75 (above $0.72)
- Revenue: $14.45B (above $13.84B)
- 2026 guidance: maintained
- FY EPS: $2.80–$3.00
- FY revenue: $59.5B–$62.5B (vs $61.43B)
Source: xStation5
BioNTech
- EPS: -$1.95
- Revenue: €118.1M (below €168.4M)
- Operating loss: €677.5M (wider than €658.6M est.)
- FY revenue guidance: €2.0B–€2.3B
- Site closures: Germany, Singapore, CureVac
- Workforce reduction: ~1,860 positions
- Cost savings: up to €500M annually by 2029
- Share buyback: up to $1B
Source: xStation5
Marathon Digital – shares slightly higher after strong results
- EPS: $1.65 (above $0.74)
- EBITDA: $2.76B (above $2.29B)
- Share buyback: +$5B
Source: xStation5
Eaton
- EPS: $2.81 (above $2.75)
- Revenue: $7.45B (above $7.13B)
- Electrical Americas: $3.6B (above $3.46B)
- Aerospace: $1.18B (above $1.11B)
- Electrical Global: $1.95B (above $1.78B)
- Q2 EPS: $3.00–$3.10 (vs $3.14 est.)
- FY EPS: $13.05–$13.50
- Organic growth: 9–11% (Q2 and FY)
DuPont
- EPS: $0.55 (above $0.48)
- Revenue: $1.68B (above $1.66B)
- Q2 EPS: ~$0.59 (vs $0.58 est.)
- Q2 EBITDA: ~$430M (vs $439.3M est.)
- FY EBITDA: $1.73B–$1.76B
- FY revenue: $7.16B–$7.22B
- FY EPS: $2.35–$2.40 (raised from $2.25–$2.30)
Source: xStation5
Archer-Daniels-Midland
- Revenue: $20.49B (below $20.61B)
- EPS: $0.71 (above $0.65)
- Oilseeds processing: 9.30M tons (vs 9.31M)
- Corn processing: 4.54M tons (vs 4.61M)
Source: xStation5
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