Space Stocks Soar Following Trump's Mars Mission Declaration

Space exploration companies saw significant gains today following President Trump's bold declaration to put American astronauts on Mars. Leading the surge was Redwire Corp., a space equipment manufacturer, which jumped 37.8%, marking one of the sector's strongest performances. It has also reached its ATH, paired with strong increase in RSI and narrowing MACD. Source: xStation

Rocket Lab USA, a key player in launch services, saw its shares climb 28.3%. It has also reached its ATH, paired with strong increase in RSI and narrowing MACD. Intuitive Machines, fresh off its historic moon landing success with Odysseus, gained 20.8%. Source: xStation

The rally extended across the space industry, with Planet Labs rising 21.4% and Momentus, a satellite transportation provider, increasing by 17.6%. Even traditional aerospace giants showed modest gains, with Boeing and Lockheed Martin up 2.2% and 2.3% respectively. Planet Labs stock is retesting its ATH, with strong bullish signal on both RSI and MACD. MACD is on a verge of bullish crossover. Source: xStation

The market enthusiasm follows Trump's ambitious space exploration agenda, which could be executed through either NASA's $100 billion Artemis program or an expanded commercial partnership model. The latter approach has already proven successful, with SpaceX conducting regular ISS missions and supporting Intuitive Machines' recent lunar achievement. Trump's nomination of aerospace entrepreneur Jared Isaacman to lead NASA further signals a potential lean toward commercial space partnerships.