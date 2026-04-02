Stock of the Week: Rheinmetall – The Defense Boom in Numbers

Rheinmetall AG is entering a new era in which the European defense industry is becoming a central element of global geopolitics. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, chronic ammunition shortages, and the uncertain role of the United States in NATO have made the German group from Düsseldorf a natural beneficiary of record defense spending in Europe. Today Rheinmetall is no longer a niche player. It is a leading supplier of combat vehicles, artillery, and air defense systems, with a backlog exceeding fifty-five billion euros and further growth planned for the coming years.

In times of increasing geopolitical unpredictability and pressure for European strategic autonomy, the company is becoming both the “arsenal of Europe” and a partner in key projects in Ukraine. It is expanding production capacities to meet the surging demand for ammunition and heavy military equipment. Rheinmetall is not only responding to current needs but actively shaping the future of European defense, becoming a cornerstone of a new security strategy and offering investors a unique combination of growth and exposure to the latest geopolitical trends.

Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG is a German group based in Düsseldorf that has combined tradition with modern technology for decades. Historically, the company operated in two main areas: Defence and a civilian segment including automotive and industrial technologies. In recent years, however, the focus has clearly shifted towards defense, reflected in the revenue structure: in 2024, the Defence segment accounted for approximately eighty percent of sales, while the civilian segment represented only twenty percent, with growth remaining modest.

In the Defence area, Rheinmetall focuses on four key business lines. Vehicle Systems provides combat vehicles, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and military trucks, becoming central to modern European armies. Weapon and Ammunition includes artillery, 155mm ammunition, tank rounds, and mortars, meeting growing demand for heavy equipment in NATO and Ukraine. Electronic Solutions develops fire control systems, sensors, optoelectronics, and short-range air defense systems such as Skynex. Additionally, the company offers service and logistical support, ensuring operational continuity and supply stability over the long term.

The civilian segment, while currently marginal compared to Defence, includes Power Systems, focusing on engine components, control systems, and industrial applications. The combustion engine market is slowly evolving, and the shift toward electromobility puts pressure on growth and margins in this part of the group. Nevertheless, Rheinmetall continues to optimize and gradually reduce the civilian segment’s share in favor of Defence, solidifying its position as a central European arms supplier.

Rheinmetall is no longer just an equipment manufacturer. It is a strategic player that, through the combination of modern technologies, a broad product portfolio, and a global production network, becomes a key partner for Europe in security and strategic autonomy. Its presence in Ukraine, dynamic production expansion, and growing backlog place the company at the heart of European geopolitics and the global defense market.

Financial Analysis

Rheinmetall’s financial performance clearly shows a strong upward trend in response to rising defense spending in Europe and increasing geopolitical tensions. Quarterly revenues have steadily increased from early 2022 through the fourth quarter of 2025. A sharp rise is particularly visible at the end of 2024 and in the following months, when quarterly revenues exceeded three billion euros. This rapid growth is primarily driven by rising demand for military equipment, fueled by escalating conflicts and increased orders from NATO countries and Ukraine.

Alongside rising revenues, the company has improved its margins. Operating margins have steadily climbed from around thirteen percent at the start of the period to twenty percent by the end of 2025. This demonstrates that Rheinmetall is not only increasing sales but also effectively managing production and operational costs. Net margins rise slightly more slowly, reflecting stabilized financial and tax expenses.

Improved financial results translate into higher net profits, particularly visible in recent quarters, confirming a solid profitability structure and effective cost control.

Looking at the balance sheet, current liquidity remains relatively high, indicating strong financial health. Cash and cash equivalents have grown, and the fourth quarter of 2025 saw a marked increase, providing Rheinmetall the flexibility to invest and expand further.

Net liabilities, defined as debt minus cash, have been volatile. The highest net debt occurred in mid-2023, followed by gradual improvement to a negative level by the end of 2025. This indicates effective net debt reduction, lowering financial risk and enhancing the company’s stability.

Profitability has also seen significant growth. EBITDA increased from around two to three hundred million euros in 2021 to two and a half billion euros by the end of 2024. Return on equity rose from five to seven percent to approximately forty-five percent, while the cost of capital remained stable at around eight percent. Since 2023, return on invested capital has exceeded the cost of capital, showing that Rheinmetall creates substantial value for its shareholders.

These figures clearly indicate strong growth beginning in 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Germany’s decision to remilitarize its army. The company has transformed into a leader in the defense sector, generating substantial cash flow, high profits, and rising margins. This provides a stable foundation for continued development in the coming years.

Together, these elements portray a company that is rapidly growing in revenues and profits, achieving increasing operational efficiency, and maintaining a stable and healthy financial structure. Rheinmetall is well-positioned to seize opportunities arising from global defense trends and changing geopolitical conditions.

Outlook and Prospects

Rheinmetall’s opportunities and prospects are shaped by an exceptionally favorable geopolitical and market context. The company is entering a new phase in which the European defense industry becomes a key component of global security strategy. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, chronic ammunition shortages, and the uncertain role of the United States in NATO have made Rheinmetall a natural beneficiary of record European defense spending. Rising tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East further underscore the need to develop European military autonomy, supporting significant increases in orders for defense equipment, ammunition, and support systems.

The company is no longer merely a niche player. Rheinmetall is a leading supplier of combat vehicles, artillery, and air defense systems, with a backlog reaching billions of euros, providing strong revenue visibility for several years. Experts highlight that the structural rearmament cycle in Europe, including nearly twenty percent annual increases in spending in Germany and NATO countries, creates long-term growth foundations regardless of the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall is also a key partner for Ukraine in building local production capacities. The company is expanding 155mm ammunition and combat vehicle facilities in Ukraine, supporting current military deliveries while establishing a lasting presence in the Ukrainian defense ecosystem for the post-war period.

Growth prospects are also supported by the changing role of the United States in Europe. Public threats of reduced US participation in NATO and shifts in policy toward support for Ukraine create pressure in Europe to build its industrial base and strategic autonomy. As a European defense leader, Rheinmetall is favored in government and multinational programs, increasing the likelihood of long-term contracts and Defence segment growth.

Chronic shortages of ammunition, heavy equipment, and military components create a situation in which the company not only fulfills current orders but also has opportunities to expand production capacities in Europe and beyond, enhancing its ability to meet new market demands. With rising defense spending, European strategic autonomy, and global geopolitical unpredictability, Rheinmetall is at the center of a rapidly growing market, with long-term prospects for revenue and margin growth.

Valuation

We present a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation of Rheinmetall AG for informational purposes only; it should not be considered investment advice or a precise valuation.

Rheinmetall is one of Europe’s largest defense equipment producers, covering combat vehicles, artillery, ammunition, and air defense systems. The company benefits from rapidly growing defense spending in Germany and NATO countries, increasing Ukrainian demand for military equipment, and tensions in the Persian Gulf, boosting demand for European defense systems. A growing backlog gives Rheinmetall exceptional revenue visibility and a foundation for stable financial development in the coming years.

The DCF-based valuation indicates a fair value per share of 1,895 euros, while the current price is 1,565.50 euros, reflecting an upside potential of approximately 21 percent. This highlights the company’s strong fundamentals, growing margins, and ability to generate cash in the Defence segment.

Rheinmetall is not only responding to current market needs but also building a long-term competitive advantage, strengthening its position as a key European defense supplier. Strong operational results and efficient conversion of profits into cash place the company in an exceptional position for further growth and shareholder value creation.

Key Takeaways