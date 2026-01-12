Strategic Move by Apple in AI: Gemini Powers Siri 📈

Apple announced that the next iteration of Siri will be powered by Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models, marking one of the most significant elements of the company’s renewed AI strategy. The decision follows a multi-year partnership between the two companies and aims to substantially expand the capabilities of Apple Foundation Models, while introducing more advanced AI-driven features without compromising Apple’s high privacy standards.

From a market perspective, the agreement is viewed as a pivotal step for Apple, which until now has communicated its ambitions in artificial intelligence in a relatively cautious manner. Leveraging Google’s technology allows Apple to accelerate the deployment of generative AI solutions without the need to build an entire model architecture from scratch, while retaining full control over how new features are integrated across its hardware and software ecosystem.

For Google, the partnership represents a meaningful validation of its position as a leader in advanced AI models. The collaboration also strengthens Alphabet’s presence in cloud and AI solutions, an area that remains a key battleground within the global technology sector.

From an investor standpoint, the monetization potential of enhanced Siri functionality is a key focus. Expanding the capabilities of the voice assistant could, over the longer term, support the growth of subscription-based services, increase user engagement, and further reinforce loyalty to the Apple ecosystem. At the same time, markets remain aware that full integration of these new solutions will be gradual, limiting the near-term impact on Apple’s financial performance.

Key market takeaways:

Apple will deploy Google’s Gemini AI models in the next version of Siri, accelerating the rollout of advanced artificial intelligence features.



The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies and strengthens Apple Foundation Models while maintaining high privacy standards.



The move is seen as an important step in clarifying Apple’s AI strategy, previously viewed by the market as lacking transparency.



For Google, the agreement serves as a strong validation of its leadership in advanced foundation AI models.



Enhancing Siri’s capabilities could, over time, increase the monetization potential of subscription services and deepen user loyalty within Apple’s ecosystem.

