2:23 PM · 27 January 2026

Strong US macro data 🗽US100 climbs to 26,000 pts

Today’s U.S. housing market data surprised to the upside. Home prices rose 0.6% m/m versus 0.3% expected and 0.4% previously, while prices in the 20 largest U.S. metro areas showed a 1.4% y/y increase versus 1.2% forecasts and 1.3% previously.

In addition, the weekly ADP employment change came in at 7.5k jobs, compared with 8k previously. Attention now turns to the Conference Board index and the Richmond Fed regional index, both due at 16:00. The US100 index is rising ahead of the U.S. market open and is approaching the key 26,000 level.

29 January 2026, 6:48 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street and precious metals try to rebound 📈Microsoft down 12%
29 January 2026, 6:21 PM

🚨Bitcoin slides 5% testing local lows near $84k level
29 January 2026, 6:03 PM

Oil gains 3% approaching 70 USD level amid US-Iran tensions 📈
29 January 2026, 3:44 PM

NATGAS drops amid EIA inventories report 📉

