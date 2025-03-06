Sweden CPI (Y/Y) Feb P: 1.3% (est 1.1%; prev 0.9%)
- CPI (M/M): 0.6% (est 0.5%; prev 0.0%)
- CPIF (M/M): 0.9% (est 0.7%; prev 0.4%)
- CPIF (Y/Y): 2.9% (est 2.7%; prev 2.2%)
- CPIF Ex Energy (M/M): 0.9% (est 0.7%; prev 0.2%)
- CPIF Ex Energy (Y/Y): 3.0% (est 2.7%; prev 2.7%)
The SEK is gaining value after the Swedish inflation reading indicated higher price pressure than expected. This reduces the chances of dovish decisions by the Riksban in the future, hence the appreciation of the krona.
