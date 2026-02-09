Read more
10:08 AM · 9 February 2026

Takaichi’s party wins elections in Japan – a return of debt concerns? 💰✂️

-
-
Open account Download free app
-
-
Open account Download free app

The so-called “Takaichi trade” has returned to the spotlight following the decisive victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition in the lower-house election. The LDP secured 316 of 465 seats, and together with 36 seats won by coalition partner Ishin, the bloc achieved a two-thirds supermajority (over 310 seats). The result removes key legislative hurdles and strengthens expectations for fiscal expansion, including the proposed two-year suspension of the 8% sales tax on food, which markets view as supportive for economic growth but also as a challenge for Japan’s fiscal sustainability.

The Japanese yen is one of the stronger G10 currencies today. Source: xStation 5

For equities, political clarity provides a short-term positive catalyst. Investors are increasingly positioning into Japanese stocks in anticipation of higher public spending, increased defence outlays, and strategic investments (AI, digitalisation), even as the bond market remains sensitive to the risk of increased debt issuance. The main flashpoint remains the tax plan: estimates point to an annual fiscal gap of around ¥5 trillion, prompting markets to closely watch how the government plans to fund it without undermining confidence in Japan’s already very high public debt.

The main Japanese equity index, JP225 (Nikkei 225), is up just 0.25% today. However, that was enough to push the index to record highs. Source: xStation 5

The yen, meanwhile, remains the key “shock absorber”—and authorities are clearly drawing a line against disorderly currency weakness. In thin and volatile Monday trading, USDJPY briefly rose to 157.729 before quickly retreating; following a series of intensified warnings, the pair fell by around 0.4% to 156.620, stabilising near the 5-day moving average (~156.600). With a coordinated message from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Finance, and senior FX officials stressing “urgency” and opposing one-sided moves, intervention risk has clearly increased, which should cap near-term upside in USDJPY despite the expansionary policy outlook expected after Takaichi’s victory.

Source: xStation 5

11 February 2026, 8:30 AM

Economic calendar: NFP data and US oil inventory report 💡
11 February 2026, 7:57 AM

Silver rallies 3% 📈 A return of bullish momentum in precious metals?
11 February 2026, 6:33 AM

Morning Wrap: Dollar in a trap, all eyes on NFP 🏛️(February 11, 2026)
10 February 2026, 6:47 PM

Daily summary: Weak US data drags markets down, precious metals under pressure again!
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits