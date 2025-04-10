Read more
XTB Online Trading

Tariffs on China rise to a total of 145% 📢

4:09 PM 10 April 2025

White House officials told CNBC today that the total value of tariffs imposed on China has now increased to 145%. This figure includes:

  • “Fentanyl-related” tariffs of 20%

  • The reciprocal tariff rate, which has been raised to 125% (from the previous 84%)

As a result, economic tensions between China and the U.S. are deepening, which could impact the U.S. economic situation. Although the situation doesn’t appear as severe as it did last week—when Trump announced broad tariffs on nearly the entire world—China remains a very important trading partner for the U.S., especially in the technology sector.

Nasdaq 100 (US100) index futures continue their sell-off following yesterday’s record surge. Source: xStation

