  
6:01 PM · 21 July 2026

Tech sector catches its breath 🚀

Despite negative geopolitical signals, Tuesday’s session is bringing relief to investors in the US stock market. After losses of up to 7% from the peak over recent weeks, the market is regaining confidence in further gains and is recovering part of the decline.

  • The leaders of the gains in the US are technology companies, mainly from the semiconductor sector, DRAM memory, and “neo-cloud”.
  • Meanwhile, “SaaS” companies are mostly falling, as a result of a very selective interpretation of a Morgan Stanley report on the condition of the sector and its outlook.

Technical Analysis of US100 (D1)

 

On the chart, the price remains within a consolidation range between 30,900 and 28,450 points. Despite defending support at the lower boundary of the consolidation channel, the short-term trend remains clearly downward. A key level for sellers is a break of the downtrend line around ~29,750 points. Source: xStation5

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