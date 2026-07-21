Tech sector catches its breath 🚀

Despite negative geopolitical signals, Tuesday’s session is bringing relief to investors in the US stock market. After losses of up to 7% from the peak over recent weeks, the market is regaining confidence in further gains and is recovering part of the decline.
- The leaders of the gains in the US are technology companies, mainly from the semiconductor sector, DRAM memory, and “neo-cloud”.
- Meanwhile, “SaaS” companies are mostly falling, as a result of a very selective interpretation of a Morgan Stanley report on the condition of the sector and its outlook.
Technical Analysis of US100 (D1)
On the chart, the price remains within a consolidation range between 30,900 and 28,450 points. Despite defending support at the lower boundary of the consolidation channel, the short-term trend remains clearly downward. A key level for sellers is a break of the downtrend line around ~29,750 points. Source: xStation5
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