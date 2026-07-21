Tech sector catches its breath 🚀

Despite negative geopolitical signals, Tuesday’s session is bringing relief to investors in the US stock market. After losses of up to 7% from the peak over recent weeks, the market is regaining confidence in further gains and is recovering part of the decline.

The leaders of the gains in the US are technology companies, mainly from the semiconductor sector, DRAM memory, and “neo-cloud”.

Meanwhile, “SaaS” companies are mostly falling, as a result of a very selective interpretation of a Morgan Stanley report on the condition of the sector and its outlook.

Technical Analysis of US100 (D1)

On the chart, the price remains within a consolidation range between 30,900 and 28,450 points. Despite defending support at the lower boundary of the consolidation channel, the short-term trend remains clearly downward. A key level for sellers is a break of the downtrend line around ~29,750 points. Source: xStation5