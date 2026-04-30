Read more
6:09 PM · 30 April 2026

Technical analysis 📈 Gold gains 1.5% amid weakening US dollar

A weaker US dollar and lower Treasury yields are supporting a rebound in gold prices, which are attempting to break their recent losing streak and move back sustainably above $4,600 per ounce. Looking at Fibonacci retracement levels of the recent dominant downtrend, the $4,440 area appears to act as a key support, aligned with the 23.6% retracement and reinforced by recent price action. On the upside, $4,660 stands out as a short-term resistance level, where prices have already been rejected today and which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. A further resistance level is seen around $4,800 per ounce, where the EMA50 (orange line) is currently located.

Source: xStation5

If the current phase in the gold market were to mirror the previous one, we could expect an increase in volatility over the coming days. This period of heightened price swings would likely determine whether the downtrend resumes or reverses, potentially opening the path for a move above $5,000 per ounce.

Source: xStation5

30 April 2026, 6:42 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street gains, oil slides from the local high 📌
30 April 2026, 4:59 PM

📈 EURUSD gains 0.5%
30 April 2026, 3:27 PM

US Open: Wall Street gains lose momentum 📉 Caterpillar shares rally after earnings
30 April 2026, 2:04 PM

Market Wrap: UK100 skyrockets after BoE 🇬🇧 🚀 Euphoric gain as ECB Lagarde speaks 🇪🇺 📈
Commodities
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits