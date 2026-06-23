  
1:37 PM · 23 June 2026

⬇️The US100 dips 2.6%

Over the past few months, the narrative has been simple: artificial intelligence is the engine of growth, and companies investing billions in AI infrastructure are the sure-fire winners of the next decade. Tech giants have been competing to announce ever-larger capex budgets, chipmakers have been setting records, and valuations have been rising without regard for fundamentals. Tuesday’s trading session has dealt a brutal blow to this optimism – investors are now asking en masse a question that until now had fallen out of favour: when will this astronomical spending on AI actually translate into profits?

The immediate trigger was Monday’s crash in SpaceX shares (-17%), which, shortly after its high-profile IPO, sought fresh funding – a sign that even the most sought-after ‘new era’ companies need cash sooner than the market had expected. Today, SpaceX is rebounding slightly by around 1%, but the rest of the sector is being taught a harsh lesson. Chipmakers are at the centre of the sell-off: Micron is down over 8%, Intel nearly 7%, AMD and Qualcomm both over 5%, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is plunging by almost 6% in pre-market trading. In Europe, Infineon is down 6.6%, ASML 6%, and STMicroelectronics over 7%. In Asia, the impact has been devastating – the KOSPI has fallen by 10% in its biggest one-day slump since March, dragged down by Samsung and SK Hynix, both down 12%.

Macroeconomic factors are actively fuelling the sell-off. The Fed, under its new chairman Kevin Warsh, is signalling a hawkish stance on inflation, and the markets are already pricing in a 50 bp rate rise by the end of the year. Yields on 2-year Treasuries have soared to 16-month highs (~4.19%), the dollar has strengthened to annual highs (USDIDX above 101), and gold is down 1.5% to ~$4,127. Brent crude has slipped below USD 76/bbl – under normal circumstances, this would be a positive signal for equities, but today nobody is celebrating, as attention is focused solely on what higher interest rates will do to the valuations of growth stocks.

 
 
 

What about valuations? The Nasdaq 100 is currently trading at a P/E ratio (TTM) of around 35.3x – this is still well above historical averages, though a long way from the peak reading of 39–40x seen in May this year, when AI euphoria was at its height. In other words: valuations are elevated, but they are not yet at levels that in themselves scream ‘the bubble is bursting’ – rather, with bond yields on the rise, any wobble in the AI narrative is painfully testing the premium the market has paid for tech giants over recent months. Source: XTB

This table, showing the prices of the most important instruments, gives you a general idea of today’s volatility. Source: xStation

You can find more information on what is driving today’s trading session in our posts on the platform. ⬇️

23 June 2026, 12:37 PM

Volskwagen shares at the lowest level since 2010 📉 Citi lowers price target
23 June 2026, 10:07 AM

Nasdaq loses 2% amid Fed fears, AI trade and uncertainty around the US - Iran deal
23 June 2026, 9:05 AM

BREAKING: EURUSD extends decline after Eurozone PMI data ⚡
23 June 2026, 8:33 AM

IBM and OpenAI Partnership Shows Where AI May Start Generating Real Revenue
Indices Stocks
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits