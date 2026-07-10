Three markets to watch next week (10.07.2026)

The past week brought a sharp bout of volatility to global markets, particularly within the commodities sector. An initial rebound in crude prices, fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, reverberated with redoubled force across weather-sensitive agricultural commodities. Markets enter the new week with attention firmly fixed on the United States. The macroeconomic calendar is packed with pivotal events poised to shape investor sentiment over the coming days.

The main highlights include the release of US consumer price index (CPI) data for June, congressional testimony by the newly appointed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, and the official kickoff of the Wall Street earnings season. Given this confluence of catalysts, three markets warrant close scrutiny in the near term: GOLD, US500 and COCOA.

GOLD

This week, investor focus in the gold market will shift entirely toward the US dollar and the interest rate outlook, both of which face two powerful catalysts. On Tuesday, the US June CPI reading will be released, with consensus expectations pointing to a moderate deceleration in price growth. Following the release of the FOMC minutes, the market will pivot to the next Warsh-related event: the Fed Chair’s semi-annual testimony before Congress.

Warsh will appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, followed by questioning from the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday. Historically, during leadership transitions at the Federal Reserve, markets closely parse every word for clues regarding the future path of monetary policy. Hints of a more dovish tilt would provide potent fuel for a rally in gold, whereas unyielding hawkish rhetoric could unleash heavy selling pressure. However, it is worth noting that Warsh himself has signaled he does not intend to offer forward guidance to the markets. Consequently, the market’s own interpretation of his remarks will be critical.

US500 (S&P 500 Futures)

For the US equity market and its benchmark S&P 500 index, this week marks the commencement of another crucial corporate earnings season. Traditionally, the cycle kicks off with Wall Street’s banking giants; JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America are all scheduled to report on Tuesday.

Beyond financials, investors will closely dissect earnings from tech heavyweights ASML and TSMC (Wednesday and Thursday) as well as Netflix (Thursday). Juxtaposing these corporate results with Wednesday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book and Thursday’s US retail sales data will provide a more comprehensive economic mosaic. This will allow market participants to gauge whether the US economy and its consumers remain resilient enough to sustain corporate earnings capable of justifying today’s stretched equity valuations.

COCOA

Cocoa has enjoyed a spectacular first half of the year. Following a sharp sell-off early on, the soft commodity is currently staging a massive rebound. While current prices remain below the historic highs printed in 2024, they have surged by roughly 60% since the El Niño weather phenomenon was officially declared last month. Measured from its recent troughs, the pace of the rebound reaches as high as 120%.

Violent volatility in recent days has been driven by supply anxieties out of West Africa, where cocoa crop development was initially hit by torrential rains, and plantations are now threatened by the hot, dry conditions associated with El Niño. Furthermore, the ICE exchange raised margin requirements in response to market instability, a move that only exacerbated swings and forced the capitulation of some speculative capital.

This week will prove pivotal for investors in this market as attention shifts from weather patterns to hard demand data. Crucial quarterly European cocoa grindings data is due on Thursday. A recent report from industry giant Barry Callebaut did register the first increase in sales volumes in over two years—partly driven by an earlier price correction—but the company simultaneously warned that global confectionery consumption remains under pressure. Following such a monumental rally from its lows, the upcoming grindings data will serve as an absolute litmus test of whether high prices have triggered genuine demand destruction, or if the market still has room to run.