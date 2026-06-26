Three Markets to Watch Next Week: EURUSD, Gold, S&P 500 (26.06.2026)

Last week brought a temporary reprieve from geopolitical tensions, driven partly by signs of peace talks and a ceasefire between the US and Iran, which dragged crude oil prices back to pre-war levels. The coming week shapes up to be one of the most critical periods for global markets in recent memory. Investors face a convergence of high-stakes catalysts: the European Central Bank’s annual forum in Sintra, Portugal, crucial eurozone inflation data, and the highly anticipated US non-farm payrolls (NFP) report, brought forward due to a US holiday. Amid such a packed macroeconomic calendar, close attention should be paid to EURUSD, Gold, and the S&P 500 futures (US500).

EURUSD

The world’s most heavily traded currency pair will this week find itself caught in a direct clash of narratives between the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. EURUSD is retracing towards the 1.14 level as expectations of further US interest rate hikes diminish. What will investors be watching?

From Monday to Wednesday, market attention will center on the ECB’s economic forum in Sintra, where bank chief Christine Lagarde and the newly appointed Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, are scheduled to speak. Traders will scan their remarks for clues on the future trajectory of monetary policy as both central banks grapple with stubbornly elevated inflation. Lagarde will speak as early as Monday, while a panel featuring Warsh and other key central bankers is set for Wednesday, July 1.

Eurozone consumer price index (CPI) data from major economies and the bloc as a whole, due on Tuesday and Wednesday, could significantly stoke volatility. Forecasts point to a decline in harmonised headline inflation (HICP) to 3 per cent year-on-year, down from 3.2 per cent in May, alongside a potential dip in core inflation. While price pressures are easing on the back of lower fuel costs, these levels remain uncomfortably above target, forcing the ECB to maintain a vigilant stance.

The ultimate test for EURUSD will come with Thursday’s non-farm payrolls report. The market expects another robust reading, albeit softer than May's stellar performance, with the unemployment rate projected to steady at 4.3 per cent. Another blowout jobs report would significantly revive expectations of US rate hikes.

Gold

Gold slipped below $4,000 per ounce last week, weighed down primarily by lingering expectations of restrictive US monetary policy. Although the precious metal stabilized after testing this threshold, the upcoming deluge of data from the US looks set to sustain high market volatility.

Bullion prices remain heavily tethered to sentiment surrounding the Middle East and the durability of the US-Iran ceasefire. A distinct paradox currently governs this market: any renewed escalation in geopolitical conflict could paradoxically exert downward pressure on the metal, driven by fears that higher inflation would trigger more aggressive central bank tightening. Conversely, concrete signs of peace reduce the risk of rate hikes, providing a tailwind for gold prices, even as some analysts argue it unwinds the asset's geopolitical risk premium.

Kevin Warsh’s Sintra address, alongside upcoming ISM purchasing managers' indices and the US jobs report, will serve as crucial catalysts for the gold market. Crucially, the non-farm payrolls report will be released on Thursday because US markets will be closed on Friday ahead of Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.

S&P 500 Futures (US500)

Wall Street's broad-market index faces an intensely packed, albeit shortened, trading week. Due to Friday’s Independence Day holiday, the bond market will close early on Thursday. On Friday, cash equity markets will remain closed entirely, leaving only index futures trading in an abbreviated session.

Investors will digest a complete suite of labor market data in a compressed fashion. Tuesday brings the JOLTS job openings report, which is forecast to show a decline in vacancies, signaling a slight cooling in labor demand among larger firms. This will be followed by the ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday and the official non-farm payrolls on Thursday. Interestingly, the US jobs numbers are receiving a significant boost from the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which may distort the headline figures; a substantial hiring surge is anticipated across the hospitality and entertainment sectors.

Just as importantly, the corporate earnings season is beginning to stir. After Tuesday's closing bell, Nike and Constellation Brands will report, offering the market a window into the health of the US consumer. Furthermore, as early as Monday, investors will be monitoring US Supreme Court rulings in high-profile cases involving Donald Trump, as well as the potential removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, which could temporarily weigh on Wall Street sentiment.