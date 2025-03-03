TSMC commits $100 billion to boost U.S. chip production over four years 📄🖋️

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) intends to invest $100 billion in chip manufacturing facilities in the United States over the next four years. President Donald Trump is expected to announce this initiative at the White House later on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
So far there is no significant reaction in stock price following the news.
Source: xStation 5