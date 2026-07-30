Unexpected FX intervention? USDJPY plummets more than 2%! 🇯🇵

The Japanese yen experienced a rapid rally against major currencies, with USDJPY plummeting 3.3% in the most critical moment (currently: -2.3%) from the upper 162.00 range down to a low of around 158.00. The sharp surge follows months of the yen trading near 40-year lows, suppressed by Japan’s low interest rates and elevated energy import costs.

Technical Analysis: USDJPY (D1)

USD/JPY suffered a dramatic drop, breaking below the EMA100 (160.45) and testing the 50.0% Fibonacci level (159.50) around 159.80. The daily RSI (14) plunged toward oversold territory at 30.6, indicating intense selling pressure.

Immediate resistance now lies in the 160.45–160.56 zone (EMA100 and 38.2% Fibo). To the downside, crucial support holds at the 158.40–158.50 yellow buffer zone, reinforced by the 61.8% Fibo (158.45), EMA200 (158.40), and the long-term uptrend line.

Source: xStation5

Why is the yen surging today?

Suspected Official Intervention: Market strategists across major financial institutions overwhelmingly attribute the move to unannounced currency intervention by Japanese authorities. Analysts suggest officials seized on dollar weakness following recent Fed communications and economic data to catch short-yen speculators off guard ahead of upcoming central bank decisions.

Historical Precedent: The sudden strength mirrors intervention measures taken between late April and May, during which Japanese authorities deployed approximately 11.7 trillion yen. However, that effort provided only temporary relief, as the yen fully surrendered its gains and returned to depressed levels within less than two months.

Doubt Over Long-Term Trend Shift

Although this rally curbs speculative yen selling and raises the prospect of a carry-trade unwind, experts remain skeptical about a sustained reversal. Structural headwinds—including real-demand dollar purchases by importers, retail investment outflows via the new NISA, and persistent U.S. interest rate expectations—continue to exert fundamental pressure on the currency.

Yen weakness walks hand-in-hand with historically high bond yields, which exacerbate debt servicing costs of the fiscally loose Japan (debt-to-gdp ratio is projected to worsen from approx. 152% to 187% in 2026). Trapped between sluggish economic growth and immense public debt obligations, the Bank of Japan finds itself increasingly falling behind the curve, a policy predicament that ultimately sustains fundamental selling pressure on the yen.

Despite persitently negative real interest rates (inflation is at 1.7%, rates are at 1%), market is only pricing one rate hike in Japan before the end of 2026. Source: XTB Research, data from Bloomberg