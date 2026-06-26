  
3:19 PM · 26 June 2026

University of Michigan sentiments lower than expected

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment & Inflation Expectations

  • University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index: 49.5 (Forecast: 50.0, Previous: 48.9)
  • University of Michigan Consumer Expectations: 50.7 (Forecast: 49.5, Previous: 49.3)
  • University of Michigan Current Conditions: 47.7 (Forecast: 48.8, Previous: 48.4)
  • University of Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: 3.3% (Forecast: 3.3%, Previous: 3.4%)
  • University of Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: 4.6% (Forecast: 4.6%, Previous: 4.6%)

Other US economic data

  • US Retail Inventories Ex-Autos (Preliminary), MoM: 0.4% (Previous: 0.6%)
  • US Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary), MoM: 0.3% (Forecast: 0.4%, Previous: 0.6%)
  • US Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$105.8 billion (Forecast: -$85.0 billion, Previous: -$83.01 billion)

Source: xStation5

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