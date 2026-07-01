  
1:22 PM · 1 July 2026

US ADP job market data lower than expected 🚩 US100 reacts

U.S. ADP private payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs in June, missing market expectations of 120,000 and down from the previous reading of 122,000.

Hiring remained uneven across sectors. Financial activities and information services were among the strongest contributors to job growth, while leisure and hospitality recorded a sixth consecutive month of weak hiring.

"The pace of hiring is telling a story of both supply and demand. We know it's taking people longer to find work, but there are also signs of labor supply constraints in certain industries. For now, the overall effect is a slowdown in job creation," said Dr. Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP.

US100 chart

Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are down 0.4% following the weaker-than-expected employment report - the US100 reaction to data is limited. Actually, the index hovers between the 23.6 and 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the latest downward impulse - above EMA200 and EMA50.

Source: xStation5

 

Source: ADP 

 

Source: ADP 

 

Source: ADP 

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