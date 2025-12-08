Read more
6:21 PM · 8 December 2025

US Commerce Department to allow Nvidia H200 exports to China 📈 Shares up 3%

Computer's motherboard
Nvidia
Stocks
NVDA.US, NVIDIA Corp
-
-

The U.S. The Commerce Department will soon allow Nvidia Corp's H200 chip to be exported to China, Semafor news outlet reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the plan (source: Reuters).

The gains in the Nvidia (NVDA.US) accelerated after the report was passed through reuters. The stock is currently up 3% despite minor early trading losses.

The news comes only three days after a proposition of a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill, the Secure and Feasible Exports Chips Act, which would block Nvidia from selling its most advanced AI chips (H200 and Blackwell) to China for 30 months, aiming to limit Beijing’s access to frontier AI technology.

 

Source: xStation5
10 December 2025, 3:30 PM

Ferrari shares near 2-year lows 📉
10 December 2025, 3:01 PM

Photronics shares surge almost 50% on strong Q3 earnings report 📈
10 December 2025, 1:24 PM

Nvidia gains slightly on potential ByteDance and Alibaba orders 📈
10 December 2025, 11:41 AM

A New Era for Nvidia’s Chips: More Security, More Tension

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits