US import and export prices lower than expected 💵USDIDX drops after todays rollover

US Import Prices MoM (August): -0.3% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.1%)
US Export Prices MoM (August): -0.7% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.7%)
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Import Prices came in 0.8% higher YoY, however the reading from compared August 2023 was quite weak at -3% YoY. It's another disinflationary reading from the US economy, pointing to lower prices across the economy. Traders price in 40% probability for 50 bps rate cuts next week. USDIDX drops after the today rollover, testing 100.6 zone.
Source: xStation5