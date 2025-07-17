US OPEN: Equities extend gains on upbeat retail sales data (17.07.2025)

Wall Street extends yesterday’s gains after a stronger-than-expected US retail sales report eased concerns over consumer spending. The surprise reading helped counter fears of stagnation, adding to evidence that the US economy remains resilient despite elevated interest rates and persistent trade uncertainty.

All of the major US indices are trading in the green. S&P 500 is up 0.3%, driven mostly by industrial and consumer staple sectors, benefiting from a positive sentiment after strong earnings from General Electric and PepsiCO. Dow Jones also rose 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.4%, staying only 0.3% away from the all-time, intraday record high around 23,220. Russell 2000 is up 0.9%.

Volatility in S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US retail sales rose 0.6% in June, beating forecasts and rebounding from May’s drop. Auto sales led gains with a 1.2% jump, while restaurants and bars rose 0.6%, signaling resilient discretionary demand. The control group climbed 0.5%, suggesting solid core spending. Discount and warehouse retailers outperformed, driven by bargain-hunting, while apparel and footwear lagged. Despite tariffs nudging prices higher, the strong labor market and job growth are keeping consumer wallets open — at least for now.

Source: XTB Research

US500 (H1)

S&P 500 futures are paring early gains after finding support near the 24-hour EMA (light purple). The uptrend remains intact, with the contract trading above both key moving averages. However, resistance around 6330 (and nearby record highs) may prove tough to break amid tariff uncertainty and upcoming tech earnings. Strong earnings beats could trigger a breakout to new highs, while disappointments risk a pullback toward the lower end of the current consolidation range.

Source: xStation5

Company news: