US OPEN: Trade Uncertainty Keeps Investors Cautious, Yields Drop on Soft PPI

US equities open in the red as trade pessimism persists

Treasuries sink following lower than expected inflation data

Boeing’s shares sell off on deadly plane crash in India

Wall Street continues to post moderate declines amid ongoing trade tensions, as the deadline for post–Liberation Day negotiations approaches, falling short of the earlier promise of “90 deals in 90 days.”

Investor sentiment remains cautious, with key agreements involving China and the European Union now expected to stretch well beyond July 1st. The uncertainty has been further amplified by President Trump's suggestion of potential new unilateral tariffs in the coming weeks. Among the major indices, the Russell 2000 leads the losses (-0.75%), followed by the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.4%), the Nasdaq (-0.2%), and the S&P 500 (-0.15%).

The lower-than-expected PPI has once again heightened market expectations for rate cuts in the U.S., as reflected by another decline in Treasury yields—10-year notes have slipped to 4.37% from 4.5% yesterday. However, the figures remain higher than the previous month's, indicating subdued yet persistent inflation dynamics, which continue to support the Fed’s current pause.

US100 (H1)

The US100 has recovered some of yesterday’s losses caused by a rise in CPI inflation. Today's lower-than-expected PPI inflation data has added bullish momentum, although the index still has a long way to go before coming back to the green. The index is currently trading within a channel between 21,973 and 21,470, which represent key resistance and support levels, respectively. A breakout beyond either of these levels could signal the emergence of a clearer trend for the US100. A more definitive outcome in U.S.–China negotiations will be crucial for the direction of the American index.

Source: xStation5

Company news