US Open: Wall Street Awaits End of Shutdown

Wednesday’s session on Wall Street is unfolding in an atmosphere of cautious optimism. Investors are still reacting to reports about a possible end to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has already left a clear mark on the market and macroeconomic data. Hopes for a political agreement in Washington are one of the main drivers behind the improved sentiment today, as ending the administrative paralysis would allow for the resumption of key economic reports and restore greater transparency in assessing the state of the U.S. economy.

At the same time, the market is closely watching signals from the Federal Reserve. Recent weaker labor market data, including a disappointing ADP report, have strengthened expectations that the Fed may decide to cut interest rates as soon as December. Such a scenario would be seen as a clear sign of support for the economy following a period of monetary tightening. However, there are visible disagreements within the Fed itself regarding the future course of action, with some members advocating caution, fearing that too rapid easing could rekindle inflationary pressures.

From a macroeconomic perspective, the U.S. economy continues to show surprising resilience despite the ongoing political deadlock. Economic growth remains moderate, though signs of slowing are already evident in certain sectors, particularly in manufacturing and foreign trade. Additionally, uncertainty around global supply chains and weaker data from China represent risk factors that could dampen investors’ risk appetite.

Currently, the market is balancing between hope for a political resolution to the budget crisis and expectations regarding the Fed’s decisions. This combination fosters moderate optimism but also highlights how fragile the current equilibrium is. If the shutdown indeed ends and the Fed adopts a more dovish stance in December, the U.S. stock market could close the year with significantly improved sentiment. For now, however, investors remain cautious, aware that any new statement from Washington or the Fed could quickly reverse market moods.

US500 (H1 interval)

Contracts on the US500 are currently gaining, although a slight correction is visible after the recent peak. The market remains above key exponential moving averages (EMA 25, 50, and 100), which technically indicates bullish dominance and continuation of the upward trend. The RSI indicator is in a neutral but slightly optimistic zone, suggesting there is still room for further gains. However, markets remain moderately cautious as they await the resolution of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which continues to affect sentiment and uncertainty. Support around the moving averages remains strong, but upcoming macroeconomic data and political developments will be crucial for the index’s next moves.

Source: xStation5

