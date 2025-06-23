US OPEN: Wall Street downplays geopolitical risks; Tesla leads amid Mag7 companies.

Widespread optimism on major US indices

Consumer goods stocks lead gains

Tesla outshines Mag7 stocks on robotaxi debut

Wall Street opened a new week in the green, unbothered by the U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict. S&P500 leads gains for a moment (+0.6%), followed by Russell 2000 (+0.55%), Nasdaq (+0.5%) and DJIA (+0.35%).

The consumer goods stocks champion Monday’s trading, as they face relatively fewer geopolitical and tariff-related risks than their tech or healthcare counterparts. More-than-average optimism is also seen in the real estate sector, following the most recent economic data, pointing to an unexpected rebound of the home sales in May (+0.8% MoM vs -1.3% forecast).

The optimism is also supported by the relatively better performance of the PMIs compared to Europe. The data showed a continued growth in both services and manufacturing sectors in the U.S., though momentum slowed more than expected. Falling exports weighed on output, partially offset by inventory stockpiling due to tariff concerns. Tariffs also drove sharp price increases, especially in manufacturing. Domestic demand remained strong, supporting job creation and rising backlogs.

Volatility in S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US100 (H1 timeframe)

Following a direct U.S. strike on Iran, the US100 index futures opened after the weekend with a significant gap down of around 200 points. However, the Nasdaq quickly recovered, closing the gap and surpassing the 21,845 level during the start of the European session. At the New York Stock Exchange open, the index plunged 100 points but just as quickly rebounded. The index broke above the 25-period exponential moving average (EMA), confirming its strength despite the geopolitical turbulence.

Source: xStation5

Company news: