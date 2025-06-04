US OPEN: Weaker economic data fuels rate cuts expectations (04.06.2025)

Investors on Wall Street are cautiously optimistic, reacting to a mix of weaker-than-expected economic data and renewed hopes for two interest rate cuts by the end of 2025. Big cap indices are trading in the green (S&P500: +0.18%, Nasdaq: +0.2%, DJIA: +0.2%), while small caps are underperforming due to discouraging outlooks from the latest ISM reports (Russell 2000: 0.13%).

Adding to the cautious sentiment, the ADP employment report showed a sharp slowdown in job creation. Only 37,000 new private-sector jobs were added in May—well below the expected 110,000 and nearly 50% lower than April’s figure. This signals weakening hiring activity amid uncertain economic growth.

Meanwhile, the ISM Services Index also pointed to a cooling economy. The index fell to 49.9 in May, below the expected 52, indicating contraction in the services sector. Price pressures continue to mount, largely due to the unsettling tariff expectations.

Together, these data points have increased market bets that the Federal Reserve may intervene with interest rate cuts to avoid a potential recession. This sentiment is echoed in bond markets, where the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury has fallen by 1.6%.

US2000 (D1)

Small-cap stocks are under pressure today, dragged down by disappointing ISM data. The Russell 2000 stands out as the only major index in the red, reflecting investor concerns over the economic outlook for smaller companies.

Despite a strong start to the day, the index failed to hold its gains and slipped back to the 2,100 level—a key resistance point previously tested in late March and mid-May. Ongoing producer price pressures and uncertainty surrounding tariffs are weighing heavily on smaller firms. These headwinds are now being reflected technically, with the exponential moving averages (EMAs) for the index showing signs of flattening—an indicator of weakening momentum.

Source: xStation5

Company news: